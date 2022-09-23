Meet Cecil Whitaker! Cecil Whitaker (Cecil for short) currently resides at Tenth Life's Adoption Lounge and is looking for his... View on PetFinder
Vic Faust’s roughly 4-minute rant berated Crystal Cooper for, among other things, her weight, parenting skills and high school.
Shortly after being let go from Fox 2, Faust aplogized by posting a statement on Twitter: “I am very sorry. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed.”
The singer was performing “Circles,” midway through the show, when the incident occurred.
Famed battery Wainwright and Molina set the major-league record with their 325th start together and Cardinals win, 4-1. But what about the first-pitch ball?
Executive at KTVI (Channel 2) not returning calls about Faust, who while hosting a radio show berated a female co-host with foul language, sexist remarks and personal insults.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Makenze Coulter, 23.
A St. Louis jury Thursday found former St. Louis reality TV star James "Tim" Norman guilty of conspiring to kill his nephew.
Tony Nguyen faces three counts of domestic assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Rookie second baseman Nolan Gorman batted .114 and stuck 17 times in his last 35 at-bats with the Cardinals.
Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust will close Sunday.