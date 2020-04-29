You are the owner of this article.
Celebrate St. Louis
Celebrate St. Louis

More like a jingle than an anthem, this was written by St. Louis musician and composer Randy Mayfield for KDNL (Channel 30) as part of a promotion for a positive news story series.

