When 8 p.m. Feb. 26 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$40; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

After visiting Chesterfield Amphitheater in the fall, Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin returns to its usual destination, the Pageant. By Kevin C. Johnson