 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
0 comments

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

  • 0

When 6 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield • How much $25 • More info ticketmaster.com

Chesterfield Amphitheater returned to live concerts in August, getting a jump on other local venues. Its season will close this weekend with St. Louis favorite Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News