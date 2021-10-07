When 6 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield • How much $25 • More info ticketmaster.com

Chesterfield Amphitheater returned to live concerts in August, getting a jump on other local venues. Its season will close this weekend with St. Louis favorite Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. By Kevin C. Johnson