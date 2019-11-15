This light display, which has been delighting guests since 1991, includes scenes designed and funded by local organizations, churches and businesses. It attracts more than 10,000 vehicles each year and more than 10,000 visitors during the Old-Fashioned Holiday Stroll, Dec. 9-10. Train and horse-drawn carriage or trolley rides are available.
When Nov. 29-Dec. 30, walk through Dec. 9-10, closed to vehicular traffic on Mondays; closed Dec. 25 • Where Fort Zumwalt Park, 1000 Jessup Drive West, O’Fallon, Mo. • How much $10 for cars, $15 for commercial vans and limos, $8 Tuesday nights • More info ofallon.mo.us/celebration-of-lights