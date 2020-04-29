Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” became the anthem for the 1982 Cards World Series win against the Milwaukee Brewers. “We’re gonna have a good time tonight, let’s celebrate, it’s allright!” has prefaced Cards games since.
Valerie Schremp Hahn
Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
