Celebration
Celebration

Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” became the anthem for the 1982 Cards World Series win against the Milwaukee Brewers.  “We’re gonna have a good time tonight, let’s celebrate, it’s allright!” has prefaced Cards games since.  

