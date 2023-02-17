Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 89. Actor Christina Pickles ("The Wedding Singer," "St. Elsewhere") is 88. Football player-turned-actor Jim Brown ("The Dirty Dozen") is 87. Actor Brenda Fricker ("My Left Foot," "So I Married an Axe Murderer") is 78. Actor Becky Ann Baker ("Girls," "Freaks and Geeks") is 70. Actor Rene Russo is 69. Actor Richard Karn ("Home Improvement") is 67. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 61. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 60. Director Michael Bay ("Transformers," "Armageddon") is 59. Singer Chante Moore is 56. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 53.
