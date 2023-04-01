Actor Don Hastings ("As The World Turns") is 89. Actor Ali MacGraw is 84. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 84. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 75. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 73. Actor Annette O'Toole ("Smallville") is 71. Singer Susan Boyle is 62. Actor Jose Zuniga ("Twilight") is 61. Country singer Woody Lee is 55. Actor Jessica Collins ("The Young and the Restless") is 52. Rapper-actor Method Man is 52. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes ("Menace II Society," "Dead Presidents") are 51. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 50. Actor David Oyelowo ("Selma") is 47. Actor Sam Huntington ("Superman Returns") is 41. Actor Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") is 41. Actor Matt Lanter ("90210") is 40. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) is 37. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 36. Actor Asa Butterfield ("Hugo") is 26.