Actor Don Hastings ("As The World Turns") is 89. Actor Ali MacGraw is 84. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 84. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 75. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 73. Actor Annette O'Toole ("Smallville") is 71. Singer Susan Boyle is 62. Actor Jose Zuniga ("Twilight") is 61. Country singer Woody Lee is 55. Actor Jessica Collins ("The Young and the Restless") is 52. Rapper-actor Method Man is 52. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes ("Menace II Society," "Dead Presidents") are 51. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 50. Actor David Oyelowo ("Selma") is 47. Actor Sam Huntington ("Superman Returns") is 41. Actor Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") is 41. Actor Matt Lanter ("90210") is 40. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) is 37. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 36. Actor Asa Butterfield ("Hugo") is 26.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
- — Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Schnuck Markets are one of the first grocery store chains in the country to use the Picadeli technology; the new bars are being installed in 2…
Looking for a St. Louis restaurant? Post-Dispatch critic Ian Froeb selects 100 essential spots for 2023.
“That's a bad spot to get hit,” backup catcher Andrew Knizner said. “Especially at 103. So hopefully, it's nothing too serious and just a bad bruise.”
Lohmar, who was just reelected in November, said in a statement he “could no longer give this job the energy and attention it requires.”
"Thank you, UNC staff and community, for embracing a kid from St. Louis," Caleb Love says. "I will love you all forever."