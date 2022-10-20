Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 85. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart ("Where the Boys Are," "King Creole") is 84. Actor William Russ ("Boy Meets World," "Wiseguy") is 72. Actor Melanie Mayron ("thirtysomething") is 70. Director Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire," "Trainspotting") is 66. Actor Viggo Mortensen ("Lord of the Rings") is 64. Drummer Jim "Soni" Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 58. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 55. "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is 54. Actor Kenneth Choi ("Sons of Anarchy") is 51. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 51. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 51. Actor comedian Dan Fogler ("Fantastic Beasts," "The Walking Dead") is 46. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 46. Actor Sam Witwer ("Smallville," "Battlestar Galactica") is 45. Actor John Krasinski ("The Office") is 43. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage the Elephant is 43.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
