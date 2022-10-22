CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor Christopher Lloyd is 84. Actor Derek Jacobi is 84. Actor Tony Roberts is 83. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 79. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 77. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 70. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 70. Actor Luis Guzman ("Code Black") is 66. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 62. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 60. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 58. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 57. Actor Valeria Golino ("Rain Man," "Hot Shots!") is 56. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 55. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 54.