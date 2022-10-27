CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor-comedian John Cleese is 83. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 80. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels of Highway 101 is 73. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 73. Author Fran Lebowitz is 72. Guitarist K.K. Downing of Judas Priest is 71. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 71. Actor-director Roberto Benigni ("Life Is Beautiful") is 70. Actor Peter Firth ("That's Life") is 69. Actor Robert Picardo ("The Wonder Years," "China Beach") is 69. Singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran is 64. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden of Sixpence None the Richer and of The Mavericks is 58. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 55. Actor Sean Holland (fi lm and TV "Clueless") is 54. Actor Channon Roe ("Murder in the First") is 53. Actor Sheeri Rappaport ("CSI," "NYPD Blue") is 45. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 38. Actor Bryan Craig ("General Hospital") is 31. Actor Troy Gentile ("The Goldbergs") is 29.