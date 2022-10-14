Country singer Melba Montgomery is 85. Singer Cliff Richard is 82. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 76. Actor Greg Evigan ("My Two Dads," "B.J. and the Bear") is 69. TV personality Arleen Sorkin ("America's Funniest People," "Days of Our Lives") is 67. Singer Thomas Dolby is 64. Actor Lori Petty ("A League of Their Own") is 59. Actor Steve Coogan ("Night at the Museum") is 57. Singer Karyn White is 57. Actor Edward Kerr ("Pretty Little Liars") is 56. Actor Jon Seda ("Chicago P.D.," "Homicide: Life on the Street") is 52. Bassist Doug Virden of Sons of the Desert is 52. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 48. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 47. Actor Stephen Hill (2018's "Magnum, P.I.") is 46. Singer Usher is 44. TV personality Stacy Keibler ("Dancing With the Stars") is 43. Actor Ben Whishaw ("Paddington") is 42. Actor Skyler Shaye ("Bratz") is 36. Comedian Jay Pharoah ("Saturday Night Live") is 35.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
