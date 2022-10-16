 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

  • 0

Actor Barry Corbin ("One Tree Hill," "Northern Exposure") is 82. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 79. Actor Suzanne Somers is 76. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 75. Producer-director David Zucker is 75. Actor Martha Smith ("Animal House," "Scarecrow and Mrs. King") is 70. Actor Andy Kindler ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 66. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 64. Guitarist Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet is 63. Singer Bob Mould of Husker Du is 62. Actor Randy Vasquez ("JAG") is 61. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 60. Actor Christian Stolte ("Chicago Fire") is 60. Actor Terri J. Vaughn ("All of Us," "The Steve Harvey Show") is 53. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 53. Rapper B Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 51. Actor Paul Sparks ("Boardwalk Empire") is 51. Actor Kellie Martin ("Christy," "Life Goes On") is 47. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 45. Actor Jeremy Jackson ("Baywatch") is 42.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled new legislation to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights. Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari said Thursday that the new measure will bar permit holders from carrying in schools, polling places, bars, restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, airports, casinos and child care facilities. It also sets up a new requirement that permit holders carry insurance to protect against accidental discharge. Gun rights advocates said in a statement they want to overturn the bill in court if it becomes law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News