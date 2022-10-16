CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor Barry Corbin ("One Tree Hill," "Northern Exposure") is 82. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 79. Actor Suzanne Somers is 76. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 75. Producer-director David Zucker is 75. Actor Martha Smith ("Animal House," "Scarecrow and Mrs. King") is 70. Actor Andy Kindler ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 66. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 64. Guitarist Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet is 63. Singer Bob Mould of Husker Du is 62. Actor Randy Vasquez ("JAG") is 61. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 60. Actor Christian Stolte ("Chicago Fire") is 60. Actor Terri J. Vaughn ("All of Us," "The Steve Harvey Show") is 53. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 53. Rapper B Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 51. Actor Paul Sparks ("Boardwalk Empire") is 51. Actor Kellie Martin ("Christy," "Life Goes On") is 47. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 45. Actor Jeremy Jackson ("Baywatch") is 42.
Ousted quickly from playoffs, Cardinals face life after Molina without certain starters up the middle and payroll titans taking over the National League.
In a series of detailed, candid tweets shared on social media, right-hander traces troubles in September back to a knee bruise in August. Is it motivation for his return?
St. Louis County Council members expressed concerns at a Friday meeting that the budget is already stretched too thin to support any new initiatives.
Split-fingered practitioner amassed 300 saves and was elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.
During the interview, Albert Pujols shared a story about how he first became interested in playing baseball, an anecdote he said he rarely tells.
From lack of production at catcher, to the number of times shut out, now is the time for the Cardinals to audit some uncomfortable trends
The beer has developed an almost a cult following across the country.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled new legislation to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights. Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari said Thursday that the new measure will bar permit holders from carrying in schools, polling places, bars, restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, airports, casinos and child care facilities. It also sets up a new requirement that permit holders carry insurance to protect against accidental discharge. Gun rights advocates said in a statement they want to overturn the bill in court if it becomes law.
A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a piece of metal went through her windshield on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.