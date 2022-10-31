CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actor Lee Grant is 97. Anchorman Dan Rather is 91. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 85. Actor Ron Rifkin ("Alias") is 84. Actor Sally Kirkland is 81. Actor Stephen Rea ("The Crying Game," "V For Vendetta") is 76. Actor Deidre Hall ("Days of Our Lives") is 75. Journalist Jane Pauley is 72. Broadway performer Brian Stokes Mitchell is 65. Director Peter Jackson ("Lord of the Rings") is 61. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 is 61. Guitarist Johnny Marr of Modest Mouse (and The Smiths) is 59. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 59. Drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead and of Scorpions is 59. Actor Rob Schneider is 59. Country singer Darryl Worley is 58. Actor Mike O'Malley ("Glee") is 57. Guitarist Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys is 56. Musician Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) is 55. Guitarist Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon is 53. Singer Linn Berggren of Ace of Base is 52. Reality show host Troy Hartman ("Extreme Survival," "No Boundaries") is 51.