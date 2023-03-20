Actor Hal Linden is 92. Country singer guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 77. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 74. Drummer Carl Palmer of Asia and of Emerson, Lake and Palmer is 73. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan of Fabulous Thunderbirds is 72. Guitarist Jim Seales of Shenandoah is 69. Actor Amy Aquino ("Bosch," "Brooklyn Bridge") is 66. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 66. Director Spike Lee is 66. Actor Theresa Russell is 66. Actor Holly Hunter is 65. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom of Stray Cats is 62. Model Kathy Ireland is 60. Actor David Thewlis ("Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban") is 60. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 58. Actor Jessica Lundy ("Party of Five," "Hope and Gloria") is 57. Actor Liza Snyder ("Yes, Dear") is 55. Actor Michael Rapaport ("Boston Public") is 53. Actor Alexander Chaplin ("Spin City") is 52. Actor Cedric Yarbrough ("Speechless," "Reno 911!") is 50. Actor Paula Garces ("Harold and Kumar" films) is 49. Actor Michael Genadry ("Ed") is 45.