CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 80. Actor Michael McKean is 75. Actor George Wendt is 74. Singercomedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 73. Country singer Alan Jackson is 64. Actor Grant Shaud ("Murphy Brown") is 62. Animator Mike Judge ("King of the Hill," "Beavis and Butthead") is 60. Singer Rene' Dif of Aqua is 55. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 54. Actor Wood Harris ("The Wire") is 53. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 53. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N Sync is 51. Rapper Eminem is 50. Actor Sharon Leal ("Boston Public") is 50. Actor Felicity Jones ("The Theory of Everything") is 39. Actor Chris Lowell ("The Help," "Private Practice") is 38. Actor Dee Jay Daniels ("The Hughleys," "In the House") is 34.

— Associated Press

