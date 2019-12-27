6. Celine Dion, Oct. 26, Enterprise Center
Celine Dion at Enterprise Center

in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

“Queen Celine, also known as Celine Dion, reigned over Enterprise Center in a welcome return to the city after a decade-long absence while she conquered Las Vegas. (She) reminded us what a vocal powerhouse she remains — not that we’d come close to forgetting.”

