 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chad

Chad

Chad

Chad's bags are packed, and he's ready to be picked up. He doesn't care what kind of car you drive... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News