2 Chainz
0 comments

2 Chainz

  • 0
2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

2 Chainz performs in 2019 at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. 

When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget • How much $40-$79 • More info ticketweb.com

Rapper 2 Chainz made his name in music a long time ago; now he’s helping others make theirs. His new T.R.U. crew, a collective of rising Atlanta rappers, includes Hott LockedN, Skooly, Sleepy Rose and Worl. A compilation album introducing the acts is “No Face No Case” with “Virgil Discount,” “Woo,” “How I Feel (remix),” “New Levels New Devils” and “Shoot It Out.” The album also features Quavo, NLE Choppa and Bear1boss. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports