When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget • How much $40-$79 • More info ticketweb.com
Rapper 2 Chainz made his name in music a long time ago; now he’s helping others make theirs. His new T.R.U. crew, a collective of rising Atlanta rappers, includes Hott LockedN, Skooly, Sleepy Rose and Worl. A compilation album introducing the acts is “No Face No Case” with “Virgil Discount,” “Woo,” “How I Feel (remix),” “New Levels New Devils” and “Shoot It Out.” The album also features Quavo, NLE Choppa and Bear1boss. By Kevin C. Johnson