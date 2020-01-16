Chamber Music Society of St. Louis and St. Louis Classical Guitar: ‘Special Blend’

Chamber Music Society of St. Louis
A collaboration between St Louis Classical Guitar and Chamber Music ... Society of St Louis with guest artist - Guitarist Mak Grgic and CMSSL strings. https://chambermusicstl.org/.../special-.../
When 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org
The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis and St. Louis Classical Guitar will join together in a special program with classical guitarist Mak Grgic and the strings of the Chamber Music Society. On the menu are works by Mozart, Rodrigo, Tchaikovsky, Faure, Vivaldi, Boccherini and others. By Sarah Bryan Miller