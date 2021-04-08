Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Czech Mates’

When 7:30 p.m. April 12-13 • Where chambermusicstl.org • How much Two for $20 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents two nights of “music from the rich traditions of Bohemia” featuring three Czech composers: Anton Reicha’s Quintet for Horn and String Quartet in E Major, Op. 106; Sophia Dussek’s Sonata for Harp in B-flat, Op. 2 #1; and Anton Dvorák’s Piano Quintet #2 in A Major, Op. 81. The virtual concert will be followed by a meet-and-greet. By Eric Meyer