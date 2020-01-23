Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: Mozartiana

When 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org
Monday is the 264th birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, so of course the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis is performing an all-Mozart evening in its inimitable, informal cabaret style. On the program are his String Quartet No. 14, “Spring,” the Flute Quartet No. 3, the Masonic Funeral Music (arranged by C. Pandolfi) and, to finish up, the Divertmento in D. Performing are five stalwarts of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: violins Joo Kim and Andrea Jarrett, viola Susan Gordon, cello James Czyzewski and flute Jennifer Nitchman. By Sarah Bryan Miller