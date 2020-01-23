Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: Mozartiana
0 comments

Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: Mozartiana

  • 0
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Posthumous painting of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1819) by Barbara Kraft. Public domain image

 

When 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org

Monday is the 264th birthday of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, so of course the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis is performing an all-Mozart evening in its inimitable, informal cabaret style. On the program are his String Quartet No. 14, “Spring,” the Flute Quartet No. 3, the Masonic Funeral Music (arranged by C. Pandolfi) and, to finish up, the Divertmento in D. Performing are five stalwarts of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: violins Joo Kim and Andrea Jarrett, viola Susan Gordon, cello James Czyzewski and flute Jennifer Nitchman. By Sarah Bryan Miller

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports