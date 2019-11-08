When 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $38 • More info 314-941-6309; chambermusicstl.org
What are musical tapas? In the case of the concerts by the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, they’re small, tasty bites of chamber music from around the world, served in a casual cabaret setting. The menu contains works from nine countries and composers Beethoven, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Rossini, Villa-Lobos, John Field, Miklós Rózsa and Arthur Benjamin. The performers are string players Angie Smart, Eva Kozma, Chris Tantillo, and Alvin McCall, harpist Megan Stout and pianist Alla Voskoboynikova. By Sarah Bryan Miller