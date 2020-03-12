Chamber Project St. Louis: 'Tenacity'

When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where The Chapel Venue, 6238 Alexander Drive • How much $18-$25, $5 for students • More info 314-401-0450; chamberprojectstl.org
“Tenacity" presents music for flute, harp and strings by composers working through difficult subjects. The concert features Nilou Nour, a young Iranian-American composer, who explores the depths of psychology in a piece about the work of the White Helmets in Syria. Other works on the program include a harp quintet by composer Hungarian Laszlo Lajtha, African American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s “Elegy” and French composer Jacques Ibert’s “Deux Interludes.” The program promises to “express the full range of human experience.” By Eric Meyer