‘Chan Conducts Tchaikovsky’

Current events being what they are, there may be no better time for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to have programmed Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2. The composer wrote the 1872 symphony while vacationing in Ukraine, and its finale draws heavily on Ukrainian folk songs. Elim Chan conducts, making her SLSO debut. Also on the program is Tan Dun’s “The Tears of Nature” featuring percussionist Martin Grubinger. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the orchestra encourages traditional dress (i.e. Tang suit, qipao, or just brightly colored clothing), but it’s not required. By Daniel Durchholz