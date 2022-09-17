Chapman back for Yankees

MILWAUKEE — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was back from the injured list after missing nearly a month due to a leg infection he sustained from a tattoo.

The AL East-leading Yankees activated Chapman on Friday before a three-game series at Milwaukee. They designated right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment.

Chapman, 34, is 2-3 with a 4.70 ERA and nine saves in 36 appearances this season. The seven-time All-Star was replaced as the Yankees' closer this season after missing nearly six weeks with tendinitis in his left Achilles.

Chapman hasn't pitched for the Yankees since Aug. 19. He made one-inning appearances for Double-A Somerset on Monday and Wednesday.

BRIEFLY

OBIT: John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71. Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets.

— Associated Press