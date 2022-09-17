Chapman's 2 HRs lead Toronto

TORONTO — Matt Chapman hit two home runs, George Springer added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays maintained their position in the AL wild-card race, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night.

Chapman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs to help the Blue Jays win for the fifth time in six meetings with the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run and Gunnar Henderson added a solo shot for Baltimore. The Orioles were unable to gain ground on the three leading wild-card contenders, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle.

RANGERS 4, RAYS 3: Nathaniel Lowe hit his 25th home run in a four-run inning and Texas beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Lowe's two-run homer was the fourth of five straight hits in the third inning off Corey Kluber, who gave up seven straight hits in the first inning in New York nearly a week earlier.

CUBS 2, ROCKIES 1: Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning during a victory over Colorado.

Stroman, who signed a $71 million, four-year contract, had been 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine previous starts at Wrigley Field this season. He didn't allow a hit until Ryan McMahon homered with two outs in the sixth, his 17th this season.

GUARDIANS 4, TWINS 3: Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the goahead run and AL-Central leading Cleveland rallied for at Minneosta in the opener of a crucial five-game series.

Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez's single. Jhoan Duran's 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 4: Joey Meneses hit an insidethe-park home run, Ildemaro Vargas had a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and host Washington rallied to beat Miami.

Washington snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Miami at home for the first time in eight tries this season.

RED SOX 2, ROYALS 1: J.D. Martinez had an RBI single in the eighth inning and Boston rallied late to beat visiting Kansas City.

Martinez's single to left was just the third hit for Boston, which had just tied it up when reliever Scott Barlow walked Jason Verdugo with the bases loaded after Dylan Coleman issued two walks to start the inning.

METS 4, PIRATES 3: Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team and host New York beat Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 2: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a six-run eighth inning off Seranthony Domínguez and host Atlanta rallied to knock off Philadelphia.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2 (10): Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving Detroit the victory over visiting Chicago.