Charge your cellphone

Cold temperature drains batteries faster. Keep the phone near your body for additional warmth. Be smart about battery usage by dimming your screen, turning off push notification and using low power mode.
Aisha Sultan
Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
