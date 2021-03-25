Charlaine Harris, Elaine Viets

Two popular suspense and mystery writers will discuss their new books. Charlaine Harris, whose books inspired the “True Blood” TV series, has a new book in her Gunnie Rose series, “The Russian Cage.” Elaine Viets, a former Post-Dispatch columnist who has lived in Florida for more than a decade, has a new novel, “Death Grip.” Viets’ novel is set in St. Louis, in the fictional swanky suburb Chouteau Forest, where a track star goes missing. By Jane Henderson