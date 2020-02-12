Charles Finch: ‘The Last Passenger: A Charles Lenox Mystery’

When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org
If you’re a fan of historical suspense novels, you’ve probably encountered the work of Charles Finch, bestselling author of the Charles Lenox Mysteries series. In “The Last Passenger,” the third and final installment of the series’ prequel trilogy, Lenox is once again tasked with solving a murder case. But this time, there’s not a single clue. Copies of the new book will be available for purchase. By Jaden Satenstein