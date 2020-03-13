In ICU care, it's difficult to deliver a calming presence in an environment where every decision matters and death is a realistic possibility. This is compounded in prolonged ICU stays where depression, anxiety, and delirium play critical roles in clinical success. This is further exacerbated for ECMO patients, as ECMO can often become a bridge-to-nowhere path.
My wife has been in the hospital (this stay) for 40 days, in the ICU for 37, and on ECMO for 13. At this stage, clinical success requires more than making timely and strong technical decisions--it requires my wife maintaining a great mental state. And if clinical success is ultimately not attainable (liberating from ECMO through discharge), it's up to her medical team and family to ensure she isn't tortured during the process of figuring that out.
The Barnes CTICU team has done a great job. One of the specific highlights has been Charles R., who always strikes a palatable blend of technical competence, ICU-level attentiveness and the perfect demeanor. Charles' unique ability to deliver on the technical demands of his job while keeping my wife calm and consistently smiling is worth applauding.