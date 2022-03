When 7:30 p.m. March 8-9, 1 and 7:30 p.m. March 10 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $22-$90; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the musical based on Roald Dahl’s story about eccentric candymaker Willy Wonka and his magical world of pure imagination, comes to the Fox. The 2013 London production was directed by Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”). By Calvin Wilson