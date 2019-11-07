When 8 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $39-$69 • More info ticketmaster.com
Fans of Charlie Daniels Band are getting not one but two shows this weekend at River City Casino. This year, the country music great celebrated 40 years of his seminal “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” “People ask me if I imagined ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ would be the success it has been. My answer is I had no idea that 40 years after the fact we would still be talking about it almost as if it was a new release.” By Kevin C. Johnson