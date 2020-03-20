Chasing a dream

GH: The next scene takes us to another city that isn’t St. Louis: Los Angeles. Seems like only a couple of episodes ago that Haley was packing her shoes so she could move there.
BO: Inside Haley’s gorgeous apartment, she and Christi are unpacking dishes in a kitchen with stainless-steel fixtures and the weirdest stovetop I have ever seen. (How do you keep the pans from falling into it?!) Haley’s glassware seems to be exclusively Champagne flutes, which Christi dutifully polishes as she arranges them on shelves.
GH: The rest of the place needs work. None of the furnishings go together: a very modern, clear coffee table; a bamboo folding chair with a tiny side table; the lowest ottoman ever. The kitchen says “I love to entertain,” but the living room says “do not make yourself comfortable here.”
In an interview, Haley says she loves LA, but she never expected she would be on a break from Clark. She’s grateful for supportive family members who are happy she is chasing her dreams.
(FWIW: In our Episode 1 recap, I referred to Clark and Haley as Ross and Rachel. And now, Haley keeps saying she and Clark are “on a break.” I mean, it’s too on-the-nose.)
BO: Haley asks her mom if she thinks the decision to move back to LA was the right one. Christi definitely thinks so. She loves California — the food, the nightlife, the beach. Haley will never get rid of her! “A little distance might be healthy,” Haley says.
They then discuss Billy Jr.’s plan to move in with Marissa. Haley thinks Billy is excited. Mom, meanwhile, doesn’t think it’s “the right thing to do with a girl you’ve just been with for going on a year.”
GH: “Going on a year”? In the previous episode, the couple celebrated one year. This whole show operates in some kind of time warp where calendars do not exist.
Haley, reiterating her comments from the big family meeting, says everyone should just back off and let Billy figure it out. Basically, this episode is a complete repackaging of conversations we already heard in St. Louis, but now they’re having them in Dallas and LA.
BO: Christi isn’t going to let her kids make those kinds of mistakes. The Haley/Billy moves are different, she says, because Haley is moving to start a new life that will be great for her in a place where she loves to be. Billy doesn’t really love Dallas. He has no reason to be there.
“Except to be with Marissa?” Haley says.
Haley says her mom is a little dramatic. Christi says — again — that she doesn’t know if she’ll love the people her kids are with. Haley, visibly peeved that she has to keep repeating herself, reassures her that she won’t lose her kids.
It’s possible that she could lose them, though, if she doesn’t make an effort to be accepting of their significant others. She should stop making her kids’ lives revolve around her. Instead of complaining that she doesn’t know their boyfriends or girlfriends, she should try making an effort to include them.