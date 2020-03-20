Chasing a dream

GH: The next scene takes us to another city that isn’t St. Louis: Los Angeles. Seems like only a couple of episodes ago that Haley was packing her shoes so she could move there.

BO: Inside Haley’s gorgeous apartment, she and Christi are unpacking dishes in a kitchen with stainless-steel fixtures and the weirdest stovetop I have ever seen. (How do you keep the pans from falling into it?!) Haley’s glassware seems to be exclusively Champagne flutes, which Christi dutifully polishes as she arranges them on shelves.

GH: The rest of the place needs work. None of the furnishings go together: a very modern, clear coffee table; a bamboo folding chair with a tiny side table; the lowest ottoman ever. The kitchen says “I love to entertain,” but the living room says “do not make yourself comfortable here.”

In an interview, Haley says she loves LA, but she never expected she would be on a break from Clark. She’s grateful for supportive family members who are happy she is chasing her dreams.

(FWIW: In our Episode 1 recap, I referred to Clark and Haley as Ross and Rachel. And now, Haley keeps saying she and Clark are “on a break.” I mean, it’s too on-the-nose.)

BO: Haley asks her mom if she thinks the decision to move back to LA was the right one. Christi definitely thinks so. She loves California — the food, the nightlife, the beach. Haley will never get rid of her! “A little distance might be healthy,” Haley says.