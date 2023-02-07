A look at LeBron James' pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record. AbdulJabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984: Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 James: 38,352 Difference: 35 points James' latest game: 25 points Saturday at New Orleans Next Lakers game: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City
CHASING KAREEM
