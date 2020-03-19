'Cheer'
Before watching “Cheer,” I knew nothing about competitive cheerleading beyond what I could remember from watching “Bring It On” 20 years ago. Within the first couple hours of this six-part Netflix docudrama, I was arguing about who deserved mat time and cheering along with the show's breakout star, Jerry. “Cheer” follows a season at Navarro College, a Corsicana, Texas, community college and cheerleading powerhouse. Who will star in the most elaborate stunts? Will the team pull off a showstopping-enough pyramid? Is coach Monica Aldama a genius, a tyrant or just the right blend of each? Balancing out the will-they-win-it-all? plot are compelling, compassionate looks into the backstories of the team's stars and wannabe stars. By Ian Froeb

