A program designed to feed Missouri’s most vulnerable kids turned into a windfall for some people. State and federal officials are investigating.
Have the “infield of dreams” with MVP Paul Goldschmidt at first, Tommy Edman at second, Trea Turner at shortstop and Nolan Arenado at third.
Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced that he would not grant clemency. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m.
The miscalculation was caused when the county mistakenly prepared bills at a tax rate of $0.60 per $100 instead of $0.06 per $100.
Former East St. Louis QB will transfer, along with defensive end Travion Ford.
Faust was canned in September after launching into profanity-laced tirade aimed at female co-worker, criticizing the woman for her weight and parenting skills.
The flu season so far appears to be the worst since 2010 and 2011, doctors say.
“How do I tell my own baby girl that you’ll never hear my voice again?”
If sliding headfirst for 28 feet onto an airbag sounds thrilling, a new indoor adventure park in Chesterfield beckons.
Two St. Louis University students drowned Saturday afternoon in the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks in Miller County.
