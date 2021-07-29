More info • choosechicago.com
In the summer, there is no better American city than Chicago. It has the world-class museums, shows and restaurants of New York City without the pretension. It has the majestic architecture of the Northeast without the hassle of air travel. It has the natural beauty of Lake Michigan and the shoreline without the Florida heat and humidity.
It can be high brow and low brow at once, with an approachable Midwestern charm. While they have that one unfortunate baseball team, the ballpark is undeniably fun. The city boasts a spectacular skyline, ethnic enclaves and accessible public transportation.
It’s understandable that we might feel a little envious of our closest big city this time of year. But, there’s no joy in the Windy City in the winter.
— Aisha Sultan