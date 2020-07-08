Chicken Tarragon

Yield: 2 to 3 servings
1. Melt butter and oil in a covered skillet large enough to hold all the chicken pieces. When the butter is hot, add the chicken pieces skin side down and brown. Turn them over and brown the other side. This will take about 10 minutes. Salt and pepper them well. If you don’t have a large enough skillet, after browning the pieces place them in a covered Dutch oven or casserole and continue cooking.
2. Add the shallots or scallions. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer very, very slowly for 15 to 18 minutes, or 20 minutes if the chickens are on the large side.
3. Remove the cover, increase the heat slightly, and add the white wine, tarragon, and parsley, scraping up any bits that have stuck to the bottom of the pan. Turn the chicken pieces again, and cook briskly for 3 or 4 minutes to reduce the sauce a little.
4. Serve with roasted tiny new potatoes.
Per serving (based on 3): 646 calories; 33g fat; 13g saturated fat; 350mg cholesterol; 81g protein; 3g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; 1g fiber; 1,065mg sodium; 52mg calcium
Adapted from jamesbeard.org
