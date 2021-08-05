Chinese Culture Days

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7-8 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free with garden admission • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org
Learn about and celebrate Chinese culture with a Grand Parade featuring a 70-foot dancing dragon, authentic regional food, tai chi and martial arts demonstrations, and special tours of the Chinese Garden. This two-day celebration at the Missouri Botanical Garden coincides with “Origami in the Garden,” a special outdoor exhibition of 18 large-scale metal sculptures depicting birds, ponies, butterflies, boats and a tower of 1,000 cranes. By Valerie Schremp Hahn