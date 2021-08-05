 Skip to main content
Chinese Culture Days
Chinese Culture Days

Discovering Chinese culture at MoBot

Ben Huang (right), 8, leads the baby dragon dancers from St. Louis Modern Chinese School in Richmond Heights at Chinese Culture Days at the Missouri Botanical Garden on Saturday, April 21, 2018. The annual festival, presented since 1996, celebrates Chinese history with dance, acrobats, music, food and art and continues Sunday. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7-8 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free with garden admission • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org

Learn about and celebrate Chinese culture with a Grand Parade featuring a 70-foot dancing dragon, authentic regional food, tai chi and martial arts demonstrations, and special tours of the Chinese Garden. This two-day celebration at the Missouri Botanical Garden coincides with “Origami in the Garden,” a special outdoor exhibition of 18 large-scale metal sculptures depicting birds, ponies, butterflies, boats and a tower of 1,000 cranes. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

