Related to this story
Most Popular
No one was injured in the incident.
Haas, who sparked controversy with his words and deeds, died of an apparent heart attack while swimming Wednesday.
The practice, St. Louis Heart and Vascular, has sued SSM Health for $50 million in damages.
Antione Miller was still wearing a GPS ankle bracelet from the prior rape charge when he was arrested in the shooting death of a man Monday.
But broadcaster remains at KFNS, which hopes to extend his contract for multiple years.
Craig Williams was killed by a neighbor after he and his girlfriend had been arguing. The neighbor has not been charged in the killing.
Missouri conservation officials are asking people to save the ticks they come across while tromping through the woods and toss them in the mail.
Jaymes Mays, 22, was charged Saturday with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
'Deeply disappointed' Braves say they had hoped 91st Midsummer Classic would serve as a 'platform to enhance the discussion' on controversial law.
A new Cardinals villain has arrived.