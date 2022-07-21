 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s “One of Them Ones Tour"

When 7 p.m. Aug. 5 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$249 • More info livenation.com

Say what you will about Chris Brown – there’s a good chance it’s valid. That said, his teaming up with hot rapper Lil Baby looks like a strong move. Lil Baby just headlined Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2021, and is headed back for their joint “One of Them Ones Tour.” Lil Baby’s latest albums are “My Turn” (2020) and “The Voice of the Heroes” (2021) with Lil Durk, while Brown just released “Breezy.”

