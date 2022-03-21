 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Rock

50th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Show

Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the NAACP Image Awards on March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

• Asking Alexandria & Nothing More, Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, 6:30 p.m. June 9, the Pageant, $38.25-$42.25, ticketmaster.com

• Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith & the Saints, 49 Winchester, 6:30 p.m. June 9, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$69, ticketmaster.com

• Kaskade, 10 p.m. June 10, Ryse Nightclub, $40-$80 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com

• Lord Huron, 7:30 p.m. June 10, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$75, ticketmaster.com

• Wallows “Tell Me That It’s Over Tour” with Spill Tab, 8 p.m. June 10, the Factory, $34-$39, ticketmaster.com

• Chris Rock “Ego Death Tour,” 8 p.m. June 11, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$122, ticketmaster.com

• Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, 8 p.m. June 12, Old Rock House, $35, metrotix.com

• Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, Tiger Army, the Skints, 8 p.m. June 14, St. Louis Music Park, $37.50, ticketmaster.com

• The Chicks “The Chicks Tour” with Patty Griffin, 7:30 p.m. June 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $30-$179, livenation.com

• Amos Lee, Neal Francis, 7:30 p.m. June 14, the Pageant, $50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com

