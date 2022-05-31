When June 11-12 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $46.50-$122 • More info ticketmaster.com
The slap seen around the world on Oscar night may have stung Chris Rock's cheek but not his career. Shortly after the incident in which Will Smith smacked him on live television, Rock kicked off his “Ego Death” stand-up tour. And if folks weren't talking about the tour before the Oscars, they certainly were afterward. Ticket sales reportedly rose, and a second date was added at Stifel Theatre. You do the math.