• Sunset Jazz Festival with Will Downing, G Thang and more, 8 p.m. June 11, the Factory, $59-$119, ticketmaster.com
• “The Blues is Alright With Me” with Ms. Robbie and Latimore, 8 p.m. June 11, the Sheldon, $40-$65, metrotix.com
• Chris Rock “Ego Death Tour,” 8 p.m. June 11-12, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$122, ticketmaster.com
• Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, 8 p.m. June 12, Old Rock House, $35, metrotix.com
• Roseanne Cash, 8 p.m. June 13, the Sheldon, $40-$50, metrotix.com
• Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, Tiger Army, the Skints, 8 p.m. June 14, St. Louis Music Park, $37.50, ticketmaster.com
- Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question
- Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore
- St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale
- Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win
- ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line
- Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’
- With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals
- Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia
- Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure
- Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’
- Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself
- Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment
- Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month
- Four dead, three children in critical condition after crash on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis
- ‘You can’t replace this’: The St. Louis area’s last kosher deli faces the auction block
• The Chicks “The Chicks Tour” with Patty Griffin, 7:30 p.m. June 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $30-$179, livenation.com
• Amos Lee, Neal Francis, 7:30 p.m. June 14, the Pageant, $50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com
• !!! (Chk Chk Chk), 8 p.m. June 14, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com
• Cactus Flower, Esther Rose, 8 p.m. June 15, Off Broadway, $22.50-$35, ticketweb.com
