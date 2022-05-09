 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunset Jazz Festival with Will Downing, G Thang and more, 8 p.m. June 11, the Factory, $59-$119, ticketmaster.com

“The Blues is Alright With Me” with Ms. Robbie and Latimore, 8 p.m. June 11, the Sheldon, $40-$65, metrotix.com

Chris Rock “Ego Death Tour,” 8 p.m. June 11-12, Stifel Theatre, $46.50-$122, ticketmaster.com

Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, 8 p.m. June 12, Old Rock House, $35, metrotix.com

Roseanne Cash, 8 p.m. June 13, the Sheldon, $40-$50, metrotix.com

Flogging Molly and the Interrupters, Tiger Army, the Skints, 8 p.m. June 14, St. Louis Music Park, $37.50, ticketmaster.com

The Chicks “The Chicks Tour” with Patty Griffin, 7:30 p.m. June 14, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $30-$179, livenation.com

Amos Lee, Neal Francis, 7:30 p.m. June 14, the Pageant, $50-$59.50, ticketmaster.com

!!! (Chk Chk Chk), 8 p.m. June 14, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com

• Cactus Flower, Esther Rose, 8 p.m. June 15, Off Broadway, $22.50-$35, ticketweb.com 

