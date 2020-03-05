When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue • How much $15-$45 • More info eventbrite.com
Pop singer Christian French went from posting acoustic covers on SoundCloud to garnering 100 million collective streams and a headlining tour that comes Thursday to the Ready Room. He calls the tour the “bright side of the moon” experience. “The goal of these shows is to forget about anything that is weighing you down, to let go of judgment and to just have fun,” he said. By Kevin C. Johnson