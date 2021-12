When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $40-$65, $25 for livestream; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Grammy-winning soprano Christine Brewer makes her cabaret debut this weekend at Blue Strawberry. She will weave songs from her childhood and college years with music she has performed over the years on opera stages around the world. By Kevin C. Johnson