Christine & Mike Baue

OsteoStrong O’Fallon
44 Crossroads Plaza | 636-238-8696
“We know we’re making a difference in people’s lives,” say O’Fallon, Missouri owners Mike and Christine Baue. For Mike and Christine, the best part of ownership is watching OsteoStrong members improve physical performance. They wanted their St. Charles County neighbors to have access to the cutting-edge and science-backed technology of OsteoStrong. They continue, “Members share how their lives have changed — something as simple as walking up steps or as profound as returning to marathons. But the most gratifying stories are when members are physically able to do things with their grandchildren again!”