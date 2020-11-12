Christmas Candlelight Tours

When 6-10:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home at Lindenwood Park, 1868 Highway F, Defiance, Missouri • How much $10-$15 • More info 636-798-2005; sccmo.org
Sip hot apple cider, listen to carolers and stroll the candlelit historic village while learning about Christmas on the frontier in the early 1800s. “Daniel Boone” will visit to reminisce about winters past. Reservations are required, and masks are recommended.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!