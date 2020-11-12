 Skip to main content
Christmas Candlelight Tours
Christmas Candlelight Tours

Boone home

Candles illuminate the Historic Daniel Boone home in St. Charles for the annual Christmas candlelight tour.

When 6-10:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home at Lindenwood Park, 1868 Highway F, Defiance, Missouri • How much $10-$15 • More info 636-798-2005; sccmo.org

Sip hot apple cider, listen to carolers and stroll the candlelit historic village while learning about Christmas on the frontier in the early 1800s. “Daniel Boone” will visit to reminisce about winters past. Reservations are required, and masks are recommended.

