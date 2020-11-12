Christmas in Augusta

When 5-10 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 • Where Augusta, Missouri • How much Free • More info augusta-chamber.org
Augusta is limiting its Christmas activities, but you can still stroll the luminary-lit streets to shop and warm yourself by a bonfire on the first two Friday evenings in December. See the gingerbread houses on display at the visitor’s center (Dec. 3-11), where you can cast your vote for your favorite. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Dec. 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!